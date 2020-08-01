    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan, Boney Kapoor Mourn The Death Of MP Amar Singh

      Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has passed away at the age of 64, after battling a kidney related illness. Singh had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011, and was admitted to a hospital in Singapore a few months back. Amar Singh is survived by his wife Pankaja Singh, and his two daughters, Drishti and Disha.

      Big B, Boney Kapoor Mourn The Death Of MP Amar Singh

      Amitabh Bachchan, who was a dear friend of Singh's, took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss. He shared a picture of himself with his head bowed down, and wrote, "Struck with grief, bowed head, only prayers are left. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more."

      Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Some people are gone, but never forgotten. People rarely stand for others anymore. Amar Singh was one such soul who stood by me and all his friends in troubled times. He fought many storms in his life. For himself and others. You will live in my thoughts for ever #RIP #AmarSingh."

      Amar Singh was a former leader of the Samajwadi Party.

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti."

      ALSO READ: Amar Singh Extends Olive Branch To Amitabh Bachchan, Says He Regrets His Overreaction

      Story first published: Saturday, August 1, 2020, 23:19 [IST]
