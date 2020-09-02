Amitabh Bachchan Buys Swanky Car, Netizens Shame Him Saying 'Learn Something From Sonu Sood'

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Big B's New Swanky Car

A user wrote, "In this pandemic why these stars won't help the needy people? Just to show off all this they will do. They should come out and see how people are dying for job, food, etc. These stars should learn from Sonu Sood to help needy."

Another user slammed the Pink actor and wrote, "Still a child, gets happy buying a new car. Grow up boss, do something meaningful. Sonu sood spent crores helping people and amitabh spends a crore on a car."

"Pandemic has taught us minimalist living is important...these biggies won't learn it," wrote a netizen.

Netizens Ask Big B To Learn From Sonu Sood

While taking a jibe at Big B, a user wrote, "If life makes you star then be like sonu sood not like him."

"Wah what a time to buy a new car 🙄 Lagta hai Amitabh jee ke paas gadiyo ki kami ho gai hai 🙄 Ek woh Sonu sooc hai jo sabki help kar raha hai aur ek yeh hai 🙃 anyway his money his choice who are we to say," criticised another user.

Big B's Fans Defend Him

A few fans also defended Amitabh Bachchan and asked others not to be so judgemental of his purchase, as he has earned the luxury owing to his hard work.

A user wrote, "He works hard and he earns, so no one should have problem here with him and if anyone has I am pretty sure you won't be able to work as relentlessly as him no matter what your age is."

On A Related Note...

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also casts Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

He will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Nagraj Manjule‘s Jhund.

(Social media posts are unedited.)