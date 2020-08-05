Amitabh Bachchan Calls Home Quarantine A Prison Cell; Says ‘Family Just Few Inches Away, Yet So Far'

Amitabh Bachchan On Ebrahim Alkazi's Death

He also opened up about the death of friend and theatre icon Ebrahim Alkazi. He added in the blog post, "And another friend lost .. Kolkata days .. younger brother of ex boss .. gone suddenly .. Alkazi, the mentor of the National School of Drama and the builder of some of the most brilliant talent in the Country , passes away."

Big B's Instagram Post

On Wednesday morning, the veteran actor shared a picture of his wrist filled with colourful rakhis on Instagram. He also urged fans to collect more blessings than anything else. He wrote in the caption, "Keep collecting blessings, I have heard that property, fame and ego do not last very long." The actor has often shared how grateful he is for his fans and their prayers which are keeping him safe.

Abhishek Bachchan Is Still Recovering From COVID-19

On July 11, Amitabh and his son Abhishek were admitted to the hospital after their Coronavirus diagnosis. Soon afterwards on July 19, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya also joined them. However, the mother-daughter duo tested negative in a week's time, while Abhishek is still recovering from COVID-19 and is in the care of the hospital.