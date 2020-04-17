Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 12th Anniversary Of Writing Blogs, Says He Did Not Miss A Single Day!

Long before he got on social media, Amitabh Bachchan started using the original method to connect with his fans on the internet; the blog. On April 17, 2020, Amitabh celebrated the 12th anniversary of his blog, and get this, he wrote without missing a single day! Big B also thanked his fans for 'tolerating' his blog for 12 years.

Amitabh took to Twitter to write, "T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ," (sic).

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

On his blog he wrote, "12 years .. !! .. that is simply unbelievable .. I mean not for me , but you .. .. how could you tolerate this Blog for 12 years .. !! .. but truly without all of you .. it would never have been possible ..17th April 2020 .. 17th April 2008 .. !!"

Big B, who has also learnt the art of making emojis, used a lot of them to jazz up his blog on Wednesday. He wrote, "... and finally the mystery of manufacturing the Memoji has been resolved .. and it was not some great political signing of trade agreements with super power countries .. it was as simple as knowing that the morrow shall be another day of locked out perseverance .... the beard has been exaggerated a bit .. but that is the condition at the moment."

With regard to work, Amitabh has a number of movies lined up. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Recites Poem Written By Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan; Brings Tears To His Eyes