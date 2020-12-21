amitabh-bachchan-checked-on-varun-dhawan-everyday-till-he-recovered-from-covid-19

Not so long ago, when Varun Dhawan informed his fans about being infected with COVID-19, fans were extremely worried, but the actor made sure to keep his well-wishers updated. Now that the actor has recovered, he's back to being active, and is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Varun spoke about being in isolation, and revealed that one person who kept a constant tab on his health was Amitabh Bachchan.

"One person, who checked on me throughout when I was unwell is Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan). He diligently asked me every day if I was doing fine. And I was like, 'I have to get okay now (smiles).' He is spectacular and a great man," said the Badlapur actor.

For the unversed, Varun was tested positive for COVID-19 when the actor was shooting for his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. However, the actor is unsure about how he and Neetu Kapoor were infected with COVID-19, despite taking all the precautions on the sets.

"Honestly, we took every precaution possible; we were wearing masks [on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo] but when you have to deliver your lines, you have to remove your masks. Also, if you make a film, there are going to be people around. That's why it's difficult for me to say as to how I got it because I don't know," said Varun.

Speaking about his illness period, Varun said, "Luckily, my immunity is good so I have gone through it. But if I can just warn people, I want to say that everyone should take every precaution possible and take this [virus] very seriously as it's a serious disease. I still feel weakness and doctors have said that it will take some time (for things to get back to normalcy)."

