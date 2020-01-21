Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has a new release date now. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but has now been moved to July 17, 2020. This has been done to avoid a box office clash with another Big B movie, Gulabo Sitabo, which is scheduled for release on April 17, 2020.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the news writing, "New release date... #Chehre - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi - will now release on 17 July 2020... The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash... #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020... Here's a new glimpse," (sic).

He also shared a new still from Chehre, with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan posing for the camera while sitting on a couch. The two look totally savvy in the image as they stare right into the camera with a straight face.

Chehre is a mystery thriller which is being directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Regarding the new release date, he told IANS, "Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan's fans, we decided to now release Chehre on July 17."

Apart from Emraan and Amitabh, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D'Souza.

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

