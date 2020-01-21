    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre Gets New Release Date To Avoid Clash With Gulabo Sitabo

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has a new release date now. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but has now been moved to July 17, 2020. This has been done to avoid a box office clash with another Big B movie, Gulabo Sitabo, which is scheduled for release on April 17, 2020.

      Big B And Emraans Chehre Gets New Release Date

      Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the news writing, "New release date... #Chehre - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi - will now release on 17 July 2020... The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash... #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020... Here's a new glimpse," (sic).

      He also shared a new still from Chehre, with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan posing for the camera while sitting on a couch. The two look totally savvy in the image as they stare right into the camera with a straight face.

      Chehre is a mystery thriller which is being directed by Rumi Jaffrey. Regarding the new release date, he told IANS, "Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo. We have always had a fantastic association with Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri, and seeing as it was mutually beneficial to not only all of us to give a good release window to these exciting movies, but also to Mr Bachchan's fans, we decided to now release Chehre on July 17."

      Apart from Emraan and Amitabh, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Annu Kapoor and Krystle D'Souza.

      Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Teaser Out; Son Abhishek Bachchan Says 'It's Just Awesome'

      ALSO READ: Ritu Nanda's Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan Gives An Emotional Speech, Jaya & Shweta Get Teary-eyed

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue