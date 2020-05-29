    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Confused Over Bhumi Pednekar Calling Him Baller: Nobody's Telling Me What It Means

      Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently took a walk down the memory lane, and recalled his days on the sets of Kabhie Kabhie in Lucknow, 44 years ago. Among the fans who showered compliments on Big B's post was actress Bhumi Pednekar.

      However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress left Big B stumped, when she used the word 'baller' in her compliment. Here's what happened next.

      Big B's Post

      The Brahmastra actor uploaded a picture collage of a still from Kabhie Kabhie, and a still from his upcoming release Gulabo Sitabo which was also shot in Lucknow.

      Bhumi Pednekar Compliments Big B On His Work

      Showering praise on the veteran actor for giving fans ‘memorable characters' for more than four decades, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I'm telling you you're the most baller person ever."

      Bhumi Pednekar's Baller Comment Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Confused

      Replying to Bhumi's comment, Sr Bachchan wrote, "Arre...Bhumi...what is ‘baller'??? Kab se pooch rahe hai, koi bata hi nahi raha (I have been asking for a long time but no one is answering me)."

      This Is Not The First Time

      Earlier, when Amitabh had shared a gym selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, the actress had called him a 'baller'. An amused Big B had replied to her by commenting, "@bhumipednekar eh? What's a baller... woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!" The netizens couldn't stop laughing over Big B's reply.

      With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects are Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 29, 2020
