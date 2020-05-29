Amitabh Bachchan Confused Over Bhumi Pednekar Calling Him Baller: Nobody's Telling Me What It Means

Big B's Post

The Brahmastra actor uploaded a picture collage of a still from Kabhie Kabhie, and a still from his upcoming release Gulabo Sitabo which was also shot in Lucknow.

Bhumi Pednekar Compliments Big B On His Work

Showering praise on the veteran actor for giving fans ‘memorable characters' for more than four decades, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "44 years later and still giving us such memorable characters...I'm telling you you're the most baller person ever."

Bhumi Pednekar's Baller Comment Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Confused

Replying to Bhumi's comment, Sr Bachchan wrote, "Arre...Bhumi...what is ‘baller'??? Kab se pooch rahe hai, koi bata hi nahi raha (I have been asking for a long time but no one is answering me)."

This Is Not The First Time

Earlier, when Amitabh had shared a gym selfie with his grandson Agastya Nanda, the actress had called him a 'baller'. An amused Big B had replied to her by commenting, "@bhumipednekar eh? What's a baller... woh jo ball phenkta hai (the one who throws the ball)!!!" The netizens couldn't stop laughing over Big B's reply.