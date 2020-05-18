Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-out To Sanitation Workers In The Sweetest Way!

    For Quick Alerts
      It's known to all that ever since nationwide lockdown has been imposed in India, in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, many fans had to stop gathering outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, to greet the megastar. From the last two months, Big B has not seen any gathering outside his bungalow.

      However, in his latest tweet, Big B shared a few pictures of the on-duty sanitation workers and captioned it saying, "T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye!!"

      amitabh-bachchan-gives-a-shout-out-to-sanitation-workers

      In March, Amitabh Bachchan had made an official announcement that he won't be meeting any admirer outside his bungalow amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

      On a related note, just like many celebrities, Big B also extended his support to poor families amid the lockdown. The Pink actor not only provided ration to 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers, but also distributed food packets to those affected by the health crisis.

      With respect to work, Big B recently featured in a short film, Family, which also featured Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. It was released on YouTube on April 6, 2020.

      While sharing the short film on his Instagram page, Big B had written "When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort ! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind!"

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Monday, May 18, 2020, 23:10 [IST]
