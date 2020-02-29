Amitabh Bachchan Gives Alia Bhatt A Warm Hug; Calls Her 'Supremely Talented'

After heaping praise on Ranbir Kapoor and sharing some priceless memories with him, Amitabh Bachchan had some sweet things to say about the Sanju actor's lady love Alia Bhatt as well. Recently, the megastar took to his Instagram page to share a heartwarming picture with Alia from the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra.

In the picture, Big B is seen giving a warm hug to Alia Bhatt. His caption for this adorable picture read, "... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia .."

Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are currently busy shooting for the final schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and now, Alia too, has joined them on the sets to wrap up her portions in the film.

Expressing her excitement about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra, Alia earlier told DNA, "Amit ji is such a warm person, he tries to make everyone feel comfortable. He won't intimidate intentionally but of course you're working with a legend so something will happen. I am very excited. Every time we met, we used to wonder when we will work together. Finally, the day has come."

Later, after shooting with him on the first day of film, Alia had taken to her Twitter page and written, "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!!"

She had further continued, "Yes yes I call him AB cause that's the term of endearment we've all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful sir!!! Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan and Ranbir for some more Brahmastra madness! @SrBachchan."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in this fantasy-adventure.

