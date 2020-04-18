Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Hilarious Reply When Asked If He Wants To Become Prime Minister

Owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Amitabh Bachchan has put his Sunday ritual of a meet-and-greet with fans, on hold. Instead, the megastar is now connecting with them through his social media pages.

Recently, a fan commented on one of Big B's post and asked him if he wished to become the prime minister someday. Sr Bachchan, whose sense of humour is quite on point, replied back, "Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning)."

In the past, Amitabh Bachchan has dabbled with politics. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Allahabad and had emerged victorious. However, after three years, he quit politics, calling it a 'cesspool'.

In 2016, Big B opened up about his short-lived political career and said, "I mostly think of it because there are many promises that one makes during an election campaign when you seek votes from people. My inability to keep those promises hurts. If there is anything that I regret then it is that. I made a lot of promises to the city of Allahabad and to its people but I wasn't able to fulfil them. I try to do whatever I can in any social capacity but I know it is something that people of Allahabad will always hold against me."

He also spoke about his decision of quitting politics and said, "I think my decision was emotional. I wanted to go and help a friend, but when I went there and got into it. I realised that it has nothing to do with emotions. I realised that I am incapable of doing it and so, I left."

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been treating fans with a lot of throwback pictures from his archives. Recently, he shared a snap from the premiere of Sholay and it went viral within a short time.

With respect to work, the veteran actor's upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

