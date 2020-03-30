Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At A Troll After He Accuses The Superstar Of Plagiarizing A Quote

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known to be quite active on social media, often shares his reflective thoughts with his fans. However, recently, when the megastar shared a post on his Facebook page, a troll criticized him and alleged that the actor had plagiarized a quote by scientist Charles Darwin.

Big B's post read, "It's not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. " ~ Ef k." To this, a Facebook user wrote, "Very strange and sad to note that you have now resorted to plagiarism. This is a quote by Charles Darwin at least you could have mentioned the same after the quote..... very sad and shameful." (sic)

Not the one to take trolls lightly, Amitabh Bachchan hit back at him, "Sir Mr Sam G .. if you would care to notice the post, it is written within quotes("), which indicated that it is not mine .. also please note that after the quote is over and (") indicator is closed, there is a ~ Ef k written .. when this indication is given it shows where the quote came from .. The Ef is my extended family member whose initial is 'k' .. he sent me this , and i thought it was a good quote to share with the rest of my followers on FB .. some of the followers are English challenged, so I translated the quote to the best of my ability in Hindi .. that translation does not carry the (") mark because it is mine .. and so at the end of the Hindi, there is a ~ mark, with my initials AB, which in Hindi (added the Hindi letters)." (sic)

Calling the troll 'very sad and strange', Big B further wrote, "It is " very strange and sad to note " ( using your words as within quotes ) that you have resorted to chide me , without reading the post carefully .. '" very sad " .. I was going to use your own language and add 'shameful' , but my ethics do not permit me to .. whenever there has been an error on my part and I have been told of it I have never hesitated to either correct it, remove it and have sought an apology .. I am not ashamed of myself despite your rather harsh and obtuse verbosity .. be safe , be in precaution, and if you are from India , stay indoors and do not step out for India is in a lockdown." (sic)

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film includes Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

