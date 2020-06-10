Amitabh Bachchan Impressed By Divya Dutta’s Poem; Actress Says ‘This Means The World To Me'

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation around the globe where everyone's life is at a stake. India has been under lockdown for more than 2 months now. People have been staying at home, not stepping out, Life, in a way, has come to a standstill.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and posted a praise-worthy note for Divya Dutta for her beautiful poem, "Jab Sab Theek Hoga Na." Big B wrote, "T 3558 - @divyadutta25 pens an inspiration .. her talent as an artist has ben undisputed .. her writing no less now ! my good wishes .. (sic)"

T 3558 - @divyadutta25 pens an inspiration .. her talent as an artist has ben undisputed .. her writing no less now !

my good wishes ..🙏



https://t.co/YvJRT58feV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2020

The joy of receiving a compliment from Amitabh Bachchan is no less than winning an award for any actor. After all, he's been around for over 50 years and is considered to be one of the biggest sources of inspiration for everyone across the film industry. Actors, fans admire him not just for his amazing body of work but also for his words of wisdom, his energy and his constant efforts to reinvent himself.

The poem written by Dutta highlights the little things that have changed in our lives during the quarantine and how one needs to remember the lessons this tough time has taught us.

Earlier textile minister Smriti Irani and Yesteryear actress Meenakshi Seshadri had shared the poem on their Twitter handle among many who are loving the thought behind those beautiful lines.

On a professional note, Divya Dutta will next be seen in LGBT romance film, Sheer Qorma opposite Swara Bhasker. The film also stars Shabana Azmi in a key role. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

Also Read : Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker-Divya Dutta's Queer Love Story Is Full Of Emotions

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan Says His Is Not A Success Story, It Is A 'Somehow Managing To Exist Story'