Amitabh Bachchan Is All Smiles As He Poses With His New Yellow Vintage Car

Amitabh Bachchan recently added a new vintage car to his collection and his stunning possession will surely make you go green with envy. The superstar posed with his new Yellow Ford and even took it out for a spin.

The megastar shared a picture of himself happily posing with the car and captioned it as, "There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time."

Big B further took to his blog to share the story behind his hotwheels and wrote, "Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950′s .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement."

With respect to work, the actor is currently busy with multiple projects. He is currently busy with the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The star has been sharing various snaps from the film's sets for his fans.

Recently, Big B shared a picture of himself and Ranbir from Brahmastra sets and captioned it as, "Work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites. I need 4 of those Chairs to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!" (sic)

He shared one more photo featuring him and his other Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. The two actors are seen sharing a warm hug in the picture.

Besides Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmaan Khurrana, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Nagraj Manjule's Jhund.

