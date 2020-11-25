Amitabh Bachchan Is All Smiles As He Shoots With Wife Jaya & Daughter Shweta; Says 'Family At Work'
Amitabh Bachchan never fails to share glimpses of his work diaries with his fans on social media. Recently, the superstar couldn't contain his happiness when his family members, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan joined him for a shoot.
The Brahmastra actor shared a few candid pictures from the shoot on his social media handles. Have a look at them here.
Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Happiness
Big B posted a selfie on his Instagram page in which he is seen smiling ear-to-ear. One can also catch a glimpse of his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda sporting masks as a precautionary measure in the frame. Senior Bachchan captioned his click as, "Family at work."
Work Diaries
In another picture shared by Mr Bachchan, the veteran actor is seen decked up in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a khaki jacket and a cap. His wife Jaya looks pretty in a parrot green saree and gajra. Shweta is seen donning a cream salwar suit.
Big B Also Documented His Shooting Day On His Blog
The superstar shared a behind-the-scene picture in which he, his wife Jaya and daughter Shweta are busy on their respective mobile phones during the break. Big B wrote on his blog, ..the family works together .. and there is a sense of togetherness and camaraderie .. and sharing and suggesting and .. well just being there.."
Deep In Discussion
Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan seem to be discussing something on the set in this candid picture.
What's On Mr Bachchan's Mind?
Amitabh Bachchan also shared a monochrome solo picture of himself and wrote, "in the thoughts of those .. that suffer from pain and loss .. .. but work goes on and in the interim .. there is still uniformity .. .. this is the calling of the next .. the privatisation of the singular form in the entity of the smart ... we are such in different shape and forms .. and that be our entity .. good night .. and prayers for the loss of one , so dear..."
Speaking about work, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen as a host on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. With respect to films, his upcoming projects include Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn's Mayday and Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
