Amitabh Bachchan Is All Smiles As He Shoots With Wife Jaya & Daughter Shweta; Says 'Family At Work'

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Happiness

Big B posted a selfie on his Instagram page in which he is seen smiling ear-to-ear. One can also catch a glimpse of his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda sporting masks as a precautionary measure in the frame. Senior Bachchan captioned his click as, "Family at work."

Work Diaries

In another picture shared by Mr Bachchan, the veteran actor is seen decked up in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a khaki jacket and a cap. His wife Jaya looks pretty in a parrot green saree and gajra. Shweta is seen donning a cream salwar suit.

Big B Also Documented His Shooting Day On His Blog

The superstar shared a behind-the-scene picture in which he, his wife Jaya and daughter Shweta are busy on their respective mobile phones during the break. Big B wrote on his blog, ..the family works together .. and there is a sense of togetherness and camaraderie .. and sharing and suggesting and .. well just being there.."

Deep In Discussion

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan seem to be discussing something on the set in this candid picture.

What's On Mr Bachchan's Mind?

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a monochrome solo picture of himself and wrote, "in the thoughts of those .. that suffer from pain and loss .. .. but work goes on and in the interim .. there is still uniformity .. .. this is the calling of the next .. the privatisation of the singular form in the entity of the smart ... we are such in different shape and forms .. and that be our entity .. good night .. and prayers for the loss of one , so dear..."