Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Get Groovy At Katrina Kaif's Wedding; Pose With 'Three Superstars'

Bride Alert

In this picture, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan are seen ushering Katrina Kaif who is beautifully decked up as a bride, to the mandap.

A Picture Perfect Moment

Big B and his wife are seen striking a pose with three of the biggest names from the South film industry. He wrote in his blog, "Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada PrabhuDeva - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil cinema... all of us working together in one project for a common client ..what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression."

He Further Wrote...

I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara .. but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now ..I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny!."

Royal Vibes

The Bachchan duo are all smiles for a frame with south star Mohanlal.

Regal Vibes

The Jhund actor wrote further in his blog, ".. and work takes us to wedding..getting her married off..subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for..."

Happy Pictures Are The Best Pictures

In another set of pictures, Big B, who is wearing white vest and shirt with cloth tied on his head and Jaya Bachchan who looks mesmerizing in a brown-deep yellow saree, are seen shaking a leg with Katrina. She looks gorgeous in a green silk sari.

Dance Like No One's Watching!

It's an absolute delight to see Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan dancing their hearts out at Katrina Kaif's 'reel' wedding.