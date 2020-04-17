Amitabh Bachchan's Vintage Pic With Parents & Wife Jaya From Sholay Premiere Is A Priceless Moment!

Flashback Friday is here and Amitabh Bachchan continues his weekly tradition of sharing some rare pictures from his archives. Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19, the megastar has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of one of his most iconic films Sholay, which took place on August 15, 1975 at the Minerva theatre in Mumbai.

Sholay was the first Indian film which released in the 70mm widescreen format. Interestingly, the 70 mm prints for the film couldn't get through customs in time for the premiere. So, the makers projected the 35 mm prints for its star-studded premiere.

However, post the event, when Amitabh received the news that the 70mm prints was out of customs, he immediately asked director Ramesh Sippy to get the prints at Minerva theatre. Later, Big B along with Vinod Khanna sat on the floor of the balcony to watch Sholay as the first Indian film on 70 mm stereo, till 3 am in the morning.

Sharing a epic throwback picture from the premiere of Sholay, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning 🎥."

For those who don't know, Jaya Bachchan was pregnant with her first child (Abhishek Bachchan) when she attended the premiere of Sholay.

At one of the events during the promotions of his film All Is Well, Abhishek recalled, "My entire childhood has been full of hearing stories of Salim-Javed uncle, Ramesh uncle, my parents and those were such wonderful stories. I believe the film was shot over three years. There were great anecdotes. Rohan, Ramesh uncle's son went to school with me and we did films together as well. Sholay is the greatest film we have ever made and we are very happy that it is here, 40 years down the line. To make a film 40 years ago, that even today's youth can connect with, I think that would be something all of us would aspire to do at some point."

Even Salman Khan, who was a kid back then, attended the premiere of Sholay. His father, Salim Khan co-wrote the script of the cult movie with Javed Akhtar.

Later, the actor recalled his earliest memories of the blockbuster film in one of his interviews, "I remember we went to see the premiere of Sholay. Arbaaz and I were in Scindia School, so we were still dressed in our school blazers when our father took us there."

