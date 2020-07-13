Amitabh Bachchan Keeps Up With His Routine While Being Hospitalized For COVID-19

Besides documenting his thoughts, Amitabh Bachchan also uses his blog page to wish his fans and 'extended family' on their birthdays. The superstar is currently admitted in the isolation ward of Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, after he and his three family members tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. But, this hasn't stopped him from continuing his daily routine of his social media activities.

On Sunday night (July 12, 2020), Big B made a new entry in his blog. The actor wrote, "Birthday - EF - Manoj Kumar Ojha .. Taran Ghantasala.. Monday, July 13 .. birthday wishes to you both and the greetings and wishes .. for happiness ever."

He also thanked his fans for their prayers and wishes and continued, "My dearest Ef .. your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude .. I thank you all ..."

As of now, Amitabh is stable with mild symptoms of COVID-19. "Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital," read a statement issued by the Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

On Saturday, the Gulabo Sitabo actor had shared the news of him testing positive for COVID-19. The superstar had written in his tweet, "This evening I have been tested Covid positive and have been shifted to hospital .. family and staff have undergone tests .. results awaited .. hospital shall inform authorities .. all those that have come in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested."

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for COVID-19.

