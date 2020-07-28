Amitabh Bachchan Lashes Out At Anonymous Trolls Who Have Been Wishing For His Death By COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About His Emotional Moment With Aaradhya

Amitabh wrote on his blog, "... they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..'you'll be home soon' she assures .. I must believe her."

Amitabh Bachchan Gives It Back To Haters

The actor also penned a note to the anonymous trolls who have been wishing for his ill health. He shared one instance and wrote, "they write to tell me ... "I hope you die with this Covid."

Amitabh Bachchan Doesn't Mince His Words

Big B began his open letter on an angry note and posted, "Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father's name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!"

Sr Bachchan Talks About The Force Of His Fans

He continued, "If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering' the ‘swipe' storm , not just from me , but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family' .. !!!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Thok do s***o ko'."

He concluded his open letter by writing, "May you burn in your own stew !!"