Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebrities Wish Fans On Buddha Purnima

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima today (May 7, 2020), many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to extend their greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha across the globe.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share a picture of devotees seeking blessings at a Buddhist temple and wrote, "T 3524 - Buddhha Purnima greetings .. 🙏"

T 3524 - Buddhha Purnima greetings .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vOLMbz8f24 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a quote by Lord Buddha with her fans and tweeted, "As Buddha once said, "The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all!"

As Buddha once said, "The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 7, 2020

Hema Malini posted a picture of Lord Buddha idol and wrote on her Twitter page, "Today is Buddha Poornima or Buddha Jayanti when Buddhists all over the world celebrate the birth of the Buddha - the Enlightened One. It is said he also attained enlightenment & nirvana on this same day & therefore it is extremely auspicious for these reasons."

Today is Buddha Poornima or Buddha Jayanti when Buddhists all over the world celebrate the birth of the Buddha - the Enlightened One. It is said he also attained enlightenment & nirvana on this same day & therefore it is extremely auspicious for these reasons. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sX2KhnCChl — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 7, 2020

"Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein," wrote the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein. https://t.co/DIE0em6Hf5 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 7, 2020

Bhangra Paa Le actress Rukshar Dhillon tweeted, "What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create."#HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏🏻."

“What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.”✨#HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Cw0XEfmZnG — Rukshar Dhillon (@RuksharDhillon) May 7, 2020

For those who don't know, Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in countries like Sri Lanka (where it is called Vesak), India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.

