    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebrities Wish Fans On Buddha Purnima

      By
      |

      On the occasion of Buddha Purnima today (May 7, 2020), many Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to extend their greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha across the globe.

      mads

      Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share a picture of devotees seeking blessings at a Buddhist temple and wrote, "T 3524 - Buddhha Purnima greetings .. 🙏"

      Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a quote by Lord Buddha with her fans and tweeted, "As Buddha once said, "The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all!"

      Hema Malini posted a picture of Lord Buddha idol and wrote on her Twitter page, "Today is Buddha Poornima or Buddha Jayanti when Buddhists all over the world celebrate the birth of the Buddha - the Enlightened One. It is said he also attained enlightenment & nirvana on this same day & therefore it is extremely auspicious for these reasons."

      "Namaskar. Saare Vishwa ko Buddha Purnima ki hardik shubhkaamanayein," wrote the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

      Bhangra Paa Le actress Rukshar Dhillon tweeted, "What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create."#HappyBuddhaPurnima 🙏🏻."

      For those who don't know, Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It falls on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh (April/May) according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in countries like Sri Lanka (where it is called Vesak), India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia.

      Navya Naveli Gets DIY Graduation Ceremony; Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan Congratulate Her

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X