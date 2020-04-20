Amitabh Bachchan Misses The Huge Crowd Of Fans Visiting His House For Sunday Darshan Amid Lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated 12 years of his online blog. On Sunday, the veteran actor said he misses meeting his fans outside his house. For those who don't know, on very Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan waves to a huge crowd of fans from all over the country who worshipped him and gather outside his house. But the practice has come to a halt amid the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic.

Big B called off the meet-and-greet sessions with fans at his house Jalsa in Juhu, last month. He had urged fans not to gather outside his house in wake of the outbreak. In his recent blog post, he recalled the anticipation of greeting fans on Sunday morning and said, "The Sunday does not mean the same as before. Waiting for the time to arrive, the security in place, that familiar sound of the step board being dragged into position, that familiar scream of the well-wishers at the gate as each domestic entrant enters and leaves premises... of the knowing that 'he' comes."

Bachchan said he remembers fans asking for autographs and sending him gifts. He talked about the "ecstatic wild faces and mobiles recording" the moment he greeted his fans. "The ones on the buildings ahead, precariously positioned at vantage points. The cheer and laments, the letters of recommendations, the out of the country guests... Return wave at the opposite balcony as you walk in the front door and its done."

"A while more and the pages for the autograph, pictures writings etc, all done with the care with which they have remained so sincere and long, arrives. Their personal equation with the maestro intact they leave after this minuscule formality. The heart of the Ef (extended family) be of subtle grace and that done, they leave, as do I, inside the secure home and the gifts that arrive kept away to be stored and valued. But none of that for the day today. Just the thoughts and the reminders by the Ef on other platforms," he added.

With regard to work, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and more. He will also be seen in Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Chehere with Emraan Hashmi.

