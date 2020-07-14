Amitabh Bachchan Moved By Fans' Love And Prayers For Him As He Battles COVID-19: I Was Swept Away

Amitabh Bachchan Thanks His Fans And Well-Wishers

"Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you)," the actor wrote on his Twitter page.

Besides Amitabh, His Son Abhishek, Daugher-In-Law Aishwarya And Granddaughter Aaradhya Have Also Tested Positive For COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan had shared on his Twitter page, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Aishwarya And Aaradhya Are Quarantining At Home

Aishwarya Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya are asymptomatic and are in quarantine at home. On the other hand, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for mild symptoms. According to hospital sources, the father-son duo are clinically stable. They are okay with first line of medication, and do not require aggressive treatment.

Meanwhile, All Four Bungalows Of Amitabh Have Been Declared A Containment Zone

"All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone," Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC was quoted as saying by a leading daily.