Amitabh Bachchan On Coronavirus Shutdown: 'Never Before Have I Seen Mumbai In Such Complete Silence'

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected several aspects of life across the world. Speaking about the entertainment sector in India, the government has ordered theatres to remain shut and shootings of films, TV and web shows have been postponed till March 31. Film releases have been stalled owing to the Coronavirus scare.

Amidst all this chaos, Amitabh Bachchan recently was in a mood for some introspection as the spread of Coronavirus is changing the way the world has been functioning for several decades. The actor tweeted that he has never seen the city of Mumbai turn this quiet.

The superstar wrote, "Never before have I seen the city Mumbai, in such complete silence .. suddenly you feel you are the only inhabitant of Mumbai .. be safe be in precaution and remain well.." (sic)

Since the last few days, Big B has been actively sharing posts on Coronavirus and asking his fans to be safe by talking all the necessary precautions. Apart from this, he had also cancelled his 'Sunday meet with fans'. The star had requested his fans not to come to the gates of his residence, Jalsa, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

With respect to work, Big B's upcoming film releases include Shoojit Sircar's Gulaabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

