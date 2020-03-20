    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan On Coronavirus: 'Wish I Could Turn Into Superman And Wipe Away This Pandemic'

      Since the last few weeks, Amitabh Bachchan has been actively tweeting and sharing his thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic. From encouraging people to practice self-distancing to getting into introspective mood, the superstar has been doing his bit in spreading awareness about this outbreak.

      Like most of us, the actor too, is feeling helpless in the face of this pandemic. Big B, who is known for his Flashback Friday pictures, took to his Twitter page to share a throwback picture from one of son Abhishek's birthday party.

      In the picture, Sr. Bachchan is seen dressed like a Superman and shooting the party festivities with a large camera. His caption for the picture read, "A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' .. Wish I could actually turn into Superman and bring an end to this horrible pandemic forever." (sic)

      Earlier, Big B shared a blog post where he wrote about the plight of those who cannot afford to self-isolate or skip work amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

      The post on his blog read, "This was for last night .. but the night was restless .. it was sleep deprived but restless .. isolation to keep safe .. contactless existence for the safety and precaution of the many around and about .. yes the privilege of other occupied distractions to keep content and in ease .. but restless .. restless for them that are without .. without the needs of a normal existence .. of normal living .. a roof , a feed, a bed to rest on , the company of simple entertainment .. and their normal everyday routine ..Their routine ..? Get up, get out , seek, search, ask .. for an existence .. No roof, no bed, no food , no distraction .. their routine to beg .. beg to exist ..!! (sic)

      "Do they even know existence of isolation and the reason .. do they even know how to pronounce Novel Corona Virus 19 .. do they even know how to pronounce any ailment .. do they have any known recognised professional cure or care of it .. No home .. no address .. no location," he added. The actor also prayed to God to have mercy on the unprivileged. "Dear Lord, dear Almighty , dear unknown Force .. dear all the Divinity that your created human believes and respects .. Have mercy .. You are the ONE .. your nature is the NATURE we respect .. We are beholden," (sic) wrote Big B.

      Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other celebrities have come together for a special video which spreads awareness about the novel Coronavirus.

