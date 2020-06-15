Amitabh Bachchan On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: To End A Most Gainful Life Is Simply Not Permitted

Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise surfaced on the internet, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles, and expressed their shock over the actor's decision to end his life.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to express his thoughts on this unfortunate event. The Gulabo Sitabo actor began his note by writing the word 'Why' four times, and ended with his recollection of Sushant's work in MS Dhoni biopic.

Big B wrote, "Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own.."

He further continued, "His speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in 'DHONI' .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .... when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration ...."

Recalling one of his meetings with Sushant, the veteran actor shared, "On one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !!.. that was the severity of his professional effort .... he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted..."

Meanwhile, here's how some of the netizens reacted to Senior Bachchan's post.

@rhy2jay- "Very easy to ask 5 W's but the tinsel town lacks empathy and sensitivity towards its own tribe. Once gone now every TDH has lot to share and crib about not being to his/her help. This hollowness of emotions is truly scary Amit ji. High time we all leave him to be in peace."

@sv_aus- "With due respect being one of the most respected from Bollywood, you have capability and capacity maybe somehow bring in a CHANGE in the culture within the industry? So many innocent lives go just trying their hardest to fit in or being acceptable by the handful few."

@DrVikaslall- "Sir, you were an outsider once. Please make sure smear campaign stops & this doesn't happen to another person so they decide to end their life. If possible, name them, shame them & shun them. Life is more precious than personal relationships."

@ShilpaMohan29- "Have you ever invited him to your family function and wish him a birthday ?

Why does Bollywood remember him only after he has left the world???"

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame as 'Maanav' with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. In 2013, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, and went on to star in films like PK, Raabta, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and others.

