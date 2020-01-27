    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To His Make-up Man, Says He Never Missed A Day In 47 Years

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars the country has ever seen. Through his hard work, the actor has risen to a level where he is now considered as Bollywood royalty, but he never fails to acknowledge the important role played by his support staff.

      Recently, Amitabh took to Twitter to celebrate the success story of his make-up man Deepak Sawant, who has worked with him for 47 years, not missing a single day of work. Deepak, who started off with a small room as a parlour, working with just his wife, has opened a new parlour with 40 employees working for him.

      Big B Pays Tribute To His Make-up Man In A Tweet

      Big B took time off to attend the inaugural function of the parlour, and shared photos of the event on Twitter, writing a touching tribute. "T 3422 - DEEPAK my Make Up Man for 47 years .. through earnings made Marathi, Bhojpuri films .. started one small room parlour for wife .. today 40 years of the Parlour, over 40 employees , in a 3 storied building .. BUT NEVER MISSED A SINGLE DAY REPORTING for my make up work," (sic) he wrote.

      Amitabh wrote about the event on his blog also. Mentioning that Deepak's daughters have been trained abroad, he added, ".. AND YES WHEN YOU VISIT THE SUBURB ,DAHISAR there shall be a traffic situation .. many celebrities do not visit this part of the city .. a joy for me to meet all the employees that his wife works with, now 40 of them .. humble filled with their charm of my visit to their parlour .. and all dressed up for the occasion .. we go to openings of large stores and present ourselves at weddings and events .. but I need to honour them that have made humble beginnings and now flourish ..."

      On the work front, Amitabh has a number of movies lined up for release this year. He will be seen in Chehre, opposite Emraan Hashmi. He will also share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo, and with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan
      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
