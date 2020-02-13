    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Pran On His 100th Birth Anniversary: ‘A Distinction Beyond Par’

      On legendary actor Pran's 100th birth anniversary, another legendary actor of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan wrote an ode to him. Amitabh took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Pran, sharing stills from some of the films that they both shared screen space in.

      Big B Pays Tribute To Pran On His 100th Birth Anniversary

      Sharing the images, Big B showered words of praise and appreciation on Pran. He wrote, "On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran. And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess ! This is a distinction beyond par !"

      One of the stills that Amitabh shared was from the film Don, and the other one from Zanjeer. In the third image, which is not a still from any of their films, Amitabh can be seen launching the biography of Pran, titled, 'Aur Pran'.

      Pran was the most iconic villain in the Hindi film industry during the peak of his career, which spanned from the 1940s to 1990s. Some of the most popular films he starred in, include, Johnny Mere Naam, Aah, Ram Aur Shyam, Poorab Aur Paschim, Madhumati, Jis Des Mein Ganga Behti Hai, and Devdas. Big B and Pran worked together in films like Dostana, Kaalia, Nastik, Sharaabi, Majboor, Toofan, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Naseeb, and many more.

      Thursday, February 13, 2020
