Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note After Attending Ritu Nanda's Funeral

Yesterday (January 14, 2020), legendary actor Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71, after her seven-year-long battle with cancer in New Delhi.

After attending her funeral, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pay an emotional tribute for his daughter's mother-in-law in the evening.

Talking about how he came to know about Ritu's passing away, the actor wrote in his blog, "...that silent knock at the work place .. the hurried expression of worried concern .. the hours that sleep in most parts of the World that seek the midnight .. shuffled steps , soft anxious and disturbed conversations .. and then within a blink .. the lights go out .. .. she has gone .."

Recalling all their moments together, the superstar further wrote, "...polite conversation , of reminisce , of association , of happy times spent together , of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years .. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind .. the vacuum .. the emptiness .. the presence that filled up the entire home .. lost and gone .."

Giving a glimpse of her personality, he further wrote ".. that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present , now suddenly not in existence .."

Recalling her as a homemaker, he added, ".. the voice of the bird that built her little nest, heard no more .. the delicate nest shedding its strains of the making .. the command the control the authority , suddenly absent .."

His post on the blog further read, "is it at times, the knowledge of an end in its proximity.." and continued how only those who have gone know it and wrote ".. only they would know .. and only they would never be able to share!"

The superstar concluded his post by summing up what Ritu has meant to all of them - family and friends. "An ideal daughter , an ideal sister , an ideal wife , an ideal Mother , an ideal in-law , an ideal Mother-in-Law , and an ideal friend .. has left us for good in a distance we cannot cover .. for now .. !!", wrote Big B.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya paid their final respects to Ritu Nanda in New Delhi.

