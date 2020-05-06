Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note For Handwara Martyrs

Amitabh Bachchan earlier today took to his Twitter account to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Handwara attack, who lost their lives in a terrorist encounter in Kashmir. According to reports by Indian Army on Sunday, a two-day counter-insurgency operation that took place in Handwara, North Kashmir, led to the loss of five security force personnel.

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 3522 - The heart - wrenching pictures of the 'shahid' departed .. at the recent attack .. the family the fellow officers .. all to much to digest and refer to .. just , that our pride for them that sacrifice is beyond any other desire .. Jai Hind ! and salutations."

Amitabh Bachchan has also been using his blog posts to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus and urging his fans to stay indoor. In one of his latest posts, the veteran actor expressed concern over how society will survive the pandemic and what will be the consequences.

Jai Hind ! and salutations ..🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

He also thanked the health officials for working hard so that he can sleep peacefully at night, "videos for social messaging from authorities .. acknowledging the 'angels' in white in the Hospital where medical time was spent ... giving credence to them that deliver .. them that work assiduously so you and I can sleep in peace ..personal gratifications to the many."

In the post, he also talked about KBC going completely digital for the upcoming season. He said, "in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so .. "

Talking about his films, Big B will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, followed by the sports drama Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

