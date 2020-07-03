Amitabh Bachchan Pens Tribute To Saroj Khan: Mind Is Filled With Remorse And Grief

When Saroj Khan Complimented Amitabh Bachchan

Recalling another time when she gave him a compliment he shared, "When she would see an artist give a good shot under her care, she would call her or him aside .. and ... give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun'". He added that he received that honorary coin many years later which was "an immense achievement" for him.

When Amitabh Bachchan First Saw Saroj Khan

Bachchan also shared the memory of the time when he noticed Saroj for the first time and wrote, "She was a sprightly young enthusiastic dance assistant to one of the major dance directors of the time .. of the time when I was just beginning .. of the film ‘Bandhe Haath' with the heart throb of millions Mumtaz .. with the director OP Ralhan .. Mumtaz's grace and acceptance to agree to work with this newbe .. she a stratospheric Star , me a nobody...and Saroj ji in the crowd of dancers in a song .. her subtle grace when she moved .. at one point I saw her , quite alarmingly , finding the foetus had shifted in her stomach and she simply unabashedly pushed it into place , and carried on .. dancing."

Saroj Khan Gave Bollywood Its Most Iconic Songs

Sharing his grief on her passing, he added, "And the show moves on .. in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times .. day by day they go away .. leaving us all with the happy memories of their presence .. of their immense contribution .. of their life long creativity, captured and documented on celluloid for posterity. I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief."

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in a Mumbai hospital. Earlier, she was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems. The celebrated choreographer gave Bollywood some of its iconic dance sequences over the years. She last worked with Remo D'Souza and choreographed Madhuri Dixit's song Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.