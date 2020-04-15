Amitabh Bachchan's Picture From His First-Ever Photoshoot After Joining Film Industry Is Pure Gold!

To keep his fans entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been regularly posting throwback pictures and sharing anecdotes from his younger days. Recently, the superstar dug out a throwback gem from his archives and we must say, it's quite a treasure!

Big B posted a rare picture from his first-ever photoshoot for the film magazine Star & Style in which he is seen striking a pose for the lens.

He captioned the picture as, "My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the 'Star & Style' the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!" He further wrote, "Daaandi bahut badi haiw".

Amitabh Bachchan's throwback picture turned out to be an absolute delight for the netizens, who couldn't stop themselves from posting adorable comments. A netizen wrote, "So innocent, I like it". Another one commented, "Sir lots of respect, my family is a huge fan of yours." "Super cool then, super cool now ... Rockstar then , Rockstar now.. nothing has changed 🙌🙌🙌🌷🌷🌷," read another comment.

Later, the actor shared one more throwback picture from the sets of 1981 film Naseeb. In the picture, Big B and Rishi Kapoor, who is dressed as Charlie Chaplin, are in the midst of a song shooting.

The megastar captioned the picture as, "... in the days of yore .. shooting for the song 'rang jamaake.. ' for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai , the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin , moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times .."(sic)

Coming back to present times, Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

