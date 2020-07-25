Amitabh Bachchan Praises YouTuber Arya Dhayal; Thanks Music Partner For Brightening His Day

Aarya Is A Trained Classical Singer With 144K Followers On IG

Fans soon began a search for the singer in the video and found her YouTube channel of the name Arya Dhayal. The trained classical singer has over 56 thousand followers on the platform and another 144 thousand followers on Instagram. She often shares video of her singing covers of hit songs.

Arya's IG Post For Big B

In her recent post, she reacted to Amitah Bachchan's application for her talent and wrote, "This is my token of love for you @amitabhbachchan sir shared my song just now. It feels so soooo great. Never in my dream did i imagine he would liaten to me sing . Thankyou so much to each and everyone of you for making this possible."

Amitabh Bachchan Is Being Treated For COVID-19

Notably, Amitabh and Abhishek after being tested positive for Covid-19 were admitted to the hospital on July 12. Soon after, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had also tested positive for Coronavirus and they too were admitted to the same hospital.