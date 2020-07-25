    For Quick Alerts
      Amitabh Bachchan Praises YouTuber Arya Dhayal; Thanks Music Partner For Brightening His Day

      Amitabh Bachchan is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital. The veteran actor is keeping his fans up-to-date with regular tweets and posts on Instagram. He recently thanked his music partner for brightening his day at the hospital by sharing a cover of Ed Sheeran's song 'Shape Of You'.

      Big B shared the video with his fans by posting it on Twitter. The video shows a female artist performing to the song with a twist of classical music. Big B blessed the talented girl with good wishes. The tweet read, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say "You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!"

      Aarya Is A Trained Classical Singer With 144K Followers On IG

      Fans soon began a search for the singer in the video and found her YouTube channel of the name Arya Dhayal. The trained classical singer has over 56 thousand followers on the platform and another 144 thousand followers on Instagram. She often shares video of her singing covers of hit songs.

      Arya's IG Post For Big B

      In her recent post, she reacted to Amitah Bachchan's application for her talent and wrote, "This is my token of love for you?￰ﾟﾘﾇ?￰ﾟﾥﾰ? @amitabhbachchan sir shared my song just now. It feels so soooo great. Never in my dream did i imagine he would liaten to me sing . Thankyou so much to each and everyone of you for making this possible.?￰ﾟﾥﾰ?￰ﾟﾥﾰ?￰ﾟﾥﾰ?￰ﾟﾥﾰ?"

      Amitabh Bachchan Is Being Treated For COVID-19

      Notably, Amitabh and Abhishek after being tested positive for Covid-19 were admitted to the hospital on July 12. Soon after, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya had also tested positive for Coronavirus and they too were admitted to the same hospital.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
