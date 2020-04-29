Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How He And Abhishek 'Almost Drowned' When They Went Kayaking In Nepal

This Is A Priceless Picture

Sr Bachchan revealed that Abhishek had visited the actor in Nepal when he was shooting for the film. He shared a black-and-white picture in which the two of them are seen in life jackets, while sitting on a kayak.

Big B Talks About The Accident

The Brahmastra actor revealed on his blog that he and Abhishek went kayaking in the rapids but "almost drowned there. .. got stuck in the kayak as it turned over and could not turn it around in the rapid waters". He wrote on his blog, "in that little break in the shoot to go kayaking with the little fellow .. Abhishek .. the rapids in Nepal are famous the world over and is a very popular sport among the tourists that come from all over the world."

Big B recalled how their photographer came to their rescue and continued, "Alam, who travelled with me, realised the situation jumped in and turned the boat over and saved me."

The Superstar Regrets Throwing Away His Rimmed Glasses From The Film

Speaking about getting rid of them, he continued in his blog, "it remained with me for some time and then in the spring cleaning of the home got rid of them .. a whole bunch of them just threw them away .. Abhishek almost killed me for doing that because they became the in thing in todays times."

Giving some advice to his fans, Big B said, "if you've been around long enough, or are planning to be around long enough .. NEVER throw out the old stuff .. lessons learnt."

The Superstar Shared A Hilarious Throwback From Mahaan Sets

Amitabh Bachchan left everyone in splits with his funny caption for this throwback picture that read, "Somebody was explaining to me why I was not getting the big numbers on Insta. Unlike all the other youngGEN. He said: 'Because you can't put up a pic in a bikini!' And suddenly this one popped up... not quite a bikini... It's more "bhara hua kini" from my film Mahaan. Triple role... and today 37th year of its release!"