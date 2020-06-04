Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Basu Chatterjee: A Quiet, Soft Spoken And Gentle Human Being
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away due to age-related ailments in Mumbai on Thursday (June 4, 2020). He was 90.
Known for helming classics like Rajinigandha, Khatta Meetha, Manzil, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Baton Baton Mein and Shaukeen, his films often dealt with light-hearted stories of middle-class families in urban settings, focusing on love and marital relationships.
Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Basu Chatterjee in films like Manzil, Piya Ka Ghar and Khatta Meetha, mourned the filmmaker's demise with a heartfelt post. Besides him, other celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Shoojit Sircar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others tweeted condolences on their respective Twitter pages.
Amitabh Bachchan
Making a reference to the evergreen song 'Rim Jhim Gire Saavan' from Manzil in his tribute, the superstar wrote, "Prayers and condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee. A quiet, soft spoken, gentle human... His films reflected the lives of middle India. Did Manzil with him...A sad loss... In these climes often remembered for Rim Jhim Gire Saawan."
Shabana Azmi
The veteran actress who worked with Basu Chatterjee in films like Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee's passing away. A prolific filmmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP."
Shoojit Sircar
The Gulabo Sitabo director took his Twitter page and posted, "My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali TV serial shot in CR Park, New Delhi. May his soul rest in peace."
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor starred in Basu Chatterjee's in the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi. Condoling the filmmaker's death, Kapoor wrote, "A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace."
Anupam Kher
An emotional Anupam Kher tweeted, "We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti."
ALSO READ: Choti Si Baat And Byomkesh Bakshi Director, Basu Chatterjee Passes Away