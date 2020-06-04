Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Basu Chatterjee: A Quiet, Soft Spoken And Gentle Human Being

Amitabh Bachchan

Making a reference to the evergreen song 'Rim Jhim Gire Saavan' from Manzil in his tribute, the superstar wrote, "Prayers and condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee. A quiet, soft spoken, gentle human... His films reflected the lives of middle India. Did Manzil with him...A sad loss... In these climes often remembered for Rim Jhim Gire Saawan."

Shabana Azmi

The veteran actress who worked with Basu Chatterjee in films like Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee's passing away. A prolific filmmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP."

Shoojit Sircar

The Gulabo Sitabo director took his Twitter page and posted, "My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali TV serial shot in CR Park, New Delhi. May his soul rest in peace."

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor starred in Basu Chatterjee's in the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi. Condoling the filmmaker's death, Kapoor wrote, "A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace."

Anupam Kher

An emotional Anupam Kher tweeted, "We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti."