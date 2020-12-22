Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Mother Teji On Her Death Anniversary With A Priceless Photo From His Childhood

Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Picture From A 'Very Special Day' From His Childhood

Amitabh Bachchan joked about how he wanted to show off his first bush shirt and captioned the throwback gem as, "... that very special day when you simply had to get photographed .. Ma, younger brother and moi .. you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt."

Big B Shares His Thoughts On His Late Mother

The veteran actor also took to his blog to recall his childhood memories with his late mother and shared some evergreen pictures which perfect capture various mother-son moments. Big B wrote,"... a quiet day in remembrance .. and visits to the several moments spent with Ma .. those early years of Allahabad .. those of the boarding school in Nainital .. in Delhi and in Mumbai .. and each one so vivid and endearing as though it had just happened ..Mother's do have the ability to be with us ever .. we may never see them in the flesh and blood but they remain with us throughout our living .. giving their mature advice, their care and concern and of course their boundless love.."

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers 'Most Beautiful Mother' Teji

On Sunday night, Big B had written on his blog "...and tomorrow is the remembrance of the departure of Ma .. Maa ji .. she left us .. the most beautiful Mother in the world .. they all are , the most beautiful .. that is why they are Ma ..I shall work early and in the schedule that has been planned .. she would have wanted that to happen .. go and work .. do not think of me in grief .. be in the happiness of the entire universe .. we shall perish but our blessings shall ever be by your side ; she would have said .. and what we all believe.... those moments of her passing shall ever remain in an imagery that shall never be erased ..she that brought laughter and joy and the essence of life in all of us in every situation .. never say die for her was a command .. in the most desperate situations she sat beside you, caressed your forehead .. and suddenly the softness of her palms took away all anxiety .. anxiousness .. and fear..she resides in us all .. her memory her presence her blessing .. with us tonight for the tomorrow and the many tomorrows that shall follow.."

A Walk Down The Memory Lane

Amitabh Bachchan also posted a series of throwback pictures which captured some endearing moments of the superstar with his late mother.