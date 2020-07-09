Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Sholay Co-Star Jagdeep: A Humble Human, Loved By Millions

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Jagdeep As An 'Actor Of Exceptional Comedic Repertoire'

Big B wrote in his blog, "Last night we lost another gem .. Jagdeep .. the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away ..He had crafted a unique individual style of his own .. and I had the honour of working with him in several films .. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and Shahenshah..He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did .. A humble human .. loved by millions ..My duas and my prayers .."

Amitabh Bachchan Says Jagdeep's Memorable Performances Brought So Much Joy And Love

He further continued, "Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri .. his real name, adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances, that brought so much joy and happiness all around .. Adopting Jagdeep as his film name was such a gracious factor that exhibited the unity in diversity of the Country .. there were many others at the time that did similar .. the eminent and distinguished .. Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari , Jayant - Amjad Khan's Father, a giant of a actor .. and many many others .. One by one they all go away .. leaving the Industry bereft and deprived of their immense contribution.."

Dharmendra's Emotional Tweet

The actor mourned Jagdeep's demise with a tweet that read, "Tum bhi chale gaye ....sadme ke baad sadma..... Jannat naseeb ho .....tumhein 🙏."

Javed Akhtar, One Of The Writers Of Sholay, Bids Adieu To Jagdeep With A Heartfelt Tweet

He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child Artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen . As a young man he played highly emotional n dramatic roles in films like Bhabi, patang. Comedy was his second successful inning. Great talent, underused Good bye sir."