Amitabh Bachchan Replies To An Upset Woman Who Said She Lost Respect For Him!

Amitabh Bachchan, who has returned to his home after being recovered from COVID-19, replied to a woman on Facebook, who expressed her disappointment and accused him of 'advertising' for the Nanavati hospital. For the unversed, Nanavati is the same hospital, where Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan underwent treatment for COVID-19.

The woman complained that her 80-year-old father was wrongly tested positive for COVID-19 at Nanavati hospital, and owing to same reason he was kept in COVID ward and later, he suffered bed sores as the doctors didn't take proper care of him. "Mr Amitabh its really sad the kind of advertisement you're doing for a hospital like that who don't care about human life and only want to make money...Sorry but totally lost respect for you," added the lady.

Big B was quick to correct her that he has never promoted Nanavati hospital and said, "Jhanvi ji .. I am truly sorry to learn of what your dear and respected Father had to go through and the subsequent problems he developed. I have been in and out of Hospitals from a young age and with medical conditions that have all been extremely severe. There is a certain Code of Conduct in the medical profession and I have noticed that the doctors specialists nurses management all put the utmost in the care of the patient on hand."

He further added, "Yes lab tests can go wrong, but there are several other tests and conditions from which the assessment is made of any particular ailment. No hospital or doctor in my limited experience has ever not followed a code of conduct, or deliberately done adverse treatments for any commercial gain. This I shall humbly disagree with."

He concluded by saying that he does not advertise for the hospital, but he wants to thank them for the care and the treatment that he received from Nanavati.

"I shall and have done it for every Hospital that I have been admitted to and SHALL CONTINUE TO DO SO WITH GREAT RESPECT I! You may have lost respect for me but let me tell you Jhanvi ji , I shall never loose respect for the medical profession and the Doctors of my country . And one last thing .. MY RESPECT AND RESPECTABILITY is not going to be judged by you," concluded Big B.