Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Celebrate India's Victory Over Australia

Amitabh Bachchan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebrities took to Twitter and hailed the national cricket team for the resilience win against Australia in the second Test match in Melbourne. The win has been considered as one of the most significant victories as a lot was going on against team India with Virat Kolhi on paternity leave, Mohammad Shami's injury before the game and Umesh Yadav's injury during the match.

Big B expressed his excitement on Twitter and wrote, "YEEEEAAAAHHHHHHH !!! India beats Australia in the 2nd test ..Bola tha na maine SETBACK ka jawaab COMBACK se denge, de diya (Didn't I say we will give a fitting reply to the setback? See, we did.) Congratulations India."

Actress Sayami Kher congratulated the team and wrote, "This team reiterates the fact that, When no one believes in you, you need to believe in yourself. Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 for leading from the front. A complete team effort. A win that will be remembered for a long time. Best thing that has happened in 2020! #INDvsAUS." Ritiesh Deshmukh also hailed the new captain Ajinkya Rahane and added, "Bravo @ajinkyarahane88 so so proud of you."

Atul Kasbekar said he is now hopeful about winning the series. He tweeted, "All those who dissed this Indian team after the first test, apologise. Well played lads. Now, let's win the series."

Kasbekar also praised Ajinkya Rahane in another tweet, which read, "Quite impressed with the captaincy displayed by @ajinkyarahane88. Not to mention leading from the front while batting. Well done Jinks."

Check out the tweets here:

A historic win, a remarkable feat! Congratulations to #TeamIndia for a memorable win against the Aussies!#INDvAUS — 83 (@83thefilm) December 29, 2020

Magnificent win for 🇮🇳Congratulations!! 🥳🎉

India wins Melbourne test. Amazing effort by the whole team! 🙏🏼#MelbourneTest — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 29, 2020

After the match, Sunil Gavaskar opened up about Ajinkya's contribution to the match and told the Seven Network, "I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket. Important because it's showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over."

