      Amitabh Bachchan Rubbishes Report Of Recovering From COVID-19; ‘It Is An Incorrigible Lie’

      Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati hospital, has rubbished reports of testing negative for the virus. Sharing a news report which claimed that he had recovered from COVID-19, he wrote that it is incorrect, fake and a lie.

      Big B Rubbishes Report Of Recovering From COVID-19

      Amitabh tweeted the news report and wrote, ".. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!." The report by Times Now, claims that Amitabh has fully recovered from the Novel Coronavirus. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is interviewed in the report, says that it is a great news and that everyone has been wishing for his recovery.

      Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. The two have been hospitalized for 12 days now. Along with them, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan also contracted the virus, however, Jaya Bachchan tested negative. The staff of Big B's household too, tested negative.

      Initially home quarantined, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were later moved to the Nanavati hospital after developing breathlessness and fever.

      Amitabh has constantly been taking to his social media to express his gratitude to fans and well-wishers for the love they have showered upon him during this time.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
