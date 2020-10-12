Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations: Aaradhya And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shower Him With Love

Veteran actor and one of India's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday (October 11, 2020). Fans and celebrities across the country showered the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood with birthday wishes and love. Meanwhile, Big B rang in his special day with a low-key birthday bash at home with his family members.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into the superstar's birthday celebrations.

A Picture With The Birthday Boy In this picture, the Taal actress is seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. While Big B looks dashing as always in his white hoodie, Aishwarya paints a stunning picture in a white and yellow salwar suit. On the other hand, Aaradhya looks super cute in a in a black and white frock with a headband. Aishwarya's caption for the picture read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST Dadaji-PA💝🤗✨MUCH LOVE, GOOD HEALTH, PEACE AND HAPPINESS ALWAYS... and your Blessings Always 🙏🌟💖✨." Amitabh And Aaradhya Bachchan Are All Things Love The second picture features the veteran actor striking an adorable post with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya captioned the click as, "🥰❤️LOVE YOU ALWAYS DADAJI💝💖✨HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST DADAJIIIII ❤️💝🤗🌟😘🌈🎊💐✨." Don't Miss Abhishek Bachchan's Heartfelt Wish For His Daddy Dearest The Guru actor wished his father with a blast from the past and captioned it as, "Happy birthday B!!! #theOG #MyHero #78..Love you, Pa."

Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram page to thank everyone for wishing him on his birthday. He said that their love is the greatest gift for him. He further expressed his gratitude by sharing a picture of himself standing with folded hands and the word "thank you" written in various languages, all over him.

