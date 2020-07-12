Amitabh Bachchan's Home Jalsa Sealed By BMC After Superstar & Son Abhishek Test COVID-19 Positive

Amitabh Bachchan's residence Jalsa has been declared a containment area and sealed by the BMC officials, after the superstar and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 antigen test result of Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan came negative. Their swab test results are still awaited.

The Twitter handle of ANI posted pictures of Amitabh's residence Jalsa being sealed as a containment zone by the BMC officials. The authorities also put up banners outside Jalsa to demarcate the sealed zone.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai.



Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital last night (July 11, 2020), after testing positive for COVID-19. As per the latest reports, both are showing mild COVID-19 symptoms, and are admitted in the isolation unit.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page to share the latest update on his health. The actor wrote, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽"

Rteish Deshmukh commented on his Bluffmaster co-star's post and wrote, "Chest bump 🤗🤗 get well soon .....bhau." "Get well soon Bhaiyyu❤️🤗💪," read Shilpa Shetty's comment. Anil Kapoor wrote, "Speedy recovery bhaiya 👊👊👊👊👊 ..". Richa Chaddha wrote, "You'll feel better and be back in no time !! Sending prayers for both of yours recovery. ❤️❤️❤️ 🤗."

