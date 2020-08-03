Amitabh Bachchan Says He Is Relieved To Be Back From Hospital; Feels Bad For Son Abhishek

'It's Heartening To Be Back From The Hospital,' Says Big B

The superstar wrote on his blog, "It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti' from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care..."

Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Gratitude To Doctors

He continued in his post, "The medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair.. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well' , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus."

He Addresses Them As 'Angels In White'

"When I had addressed them as ‘angels in white', I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope inspiration and the strength to fight .. they are quite quite remarkable .. my gratitude shall never fail for them," wrote the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan Is Feeling Bad For Son Abhishek Who Is Still In The Hospital

The actor concluded his blog by writing, "My love ..feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.."

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing COVID-19 positive on July 11. Almost a week later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with mild COVID-19 symptoms. The mother-daugter duo got discharged from the hospital on July 27 after their COVID-19 reports came negative.