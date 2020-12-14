Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Video Of Remo D'Souza, Says ‘Get Well Remo'

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter account and wished dancer, choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery. Last week on Friday, the ace choreographer suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized.

Many celebs wished for his speedy recovery and the latest to join the bandwagon is Amitabh Bachchan. He retweeted a throwback video clip shared by a fan and wrote, ".. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes." In the clip from a dance reality show, Remo can be seen talking about Amitabh Bachchan's popular dialogue from Deewar. Remo confessed that he has always been a fan of the veteran actor and complimented the dance team for recreating his favourite dialogue of the actor. He added that after Amitabh's rendition of it, their performance would be etched in his memory for all time.

Responding to Remo's compliment, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another tweet. "ufffff .. aur kya keh sakta hoon main !!"

.. get well Remo .. prayers !!🙏🙏🙏 and thank you for your wishes https://t.co/YpB5uS9zEe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, according to sources close to Remo's family, he was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Kokilaben hospital. A report by PTI quoted a source as saying, "He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU." Soon after, the hospital sources revealed that he is stable and under observation.

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who has worked with Remo in several films, shared an update on Instagram. "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it," the former Dance India Dance contestant wrote on Saturday.

D'Souza, who made a name for himself as a choreographer and director, has worked on films such as Tum Bin, Kaante, Dhoom, Rock On and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He also directed the ABCD series and Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

