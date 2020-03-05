Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Trivia About Jaya Bachchan With This Million-dollar Throwback Photo

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. The megastar often treats his fans with throwback pictures and lesser-known trivia. Recently, Big B shared a picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan and we must say, it makes for a perfect Throwback Thursday.

The Sholay actor shared a glimpse of the actress' look from a Bengali movie Dagtar Babu which failed to get a theatrical released. In the black-and-white picture, Jaya can be seen dressed as Swami Vivekanand.

Big B captioned the picture as, "Jaya, in film Dagtar Babu in Bengali playing Vivekananda. Film could not be completed."

Before this post, Amitabh had shared a picture of himself from the sets of Gulabo Sitabo and said that he wants to term a new name for his upcoming film, just like how he coined the abbreviation, 'K3G' for Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

He wrote, "In the world of this Gen Abr., conversation .. for Gulabo Sitabo .. GiBo SiBo .. गीबो सीबो

Last time did something like that his was for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' ... K3G."

Check out the post here.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

