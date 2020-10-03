Amitabh Bachchan Shares What Granddaughter Aaradhya Taught Him About COVID-19; Calls It 'Brilliant'

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the family soon recovered from the virus and are now all hale and hearty.

Recently, while speaking at Swasthya Mantra, a NDTV telethon to raise awareness about good health, Big B revealed what his granddaughter taught him about COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares What Aaradhya Thinks COVID-19 Means The veteran actor revealed, "Last night, my granddaughter Aaradhya was seeing KBC and said, you know, this corona might mean ‘the crown' but actually it is ‘karo na'. Which means, ‘don't do'. I thought that was brilliant." Big B's Reaction On Being Told That Aaradhya Has Got Her Grandmom Jaya Bachchan's Genes When NDTV editor Prannoy Roy pulled Amitabh Bachchan's leg by saying that his granddaughter Aaradhya has got her grandmother Jaya Bachchan's genes, Big B replied, "Thanks, I was expecting that." Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan Had Shared That Aaradhya Gave Him Strength To Hold Strong And Fight COVID-19 When Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital before Amitabh and Abhishek, Big B had taken to his blog and shared with fans how his granddaughter Aaradhya had asked him not to cry and assured him that he too will be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actor recently revealed that he is a pledged organ donor and said he is bearing the giving of life to another. Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his fans updated about the happenings in his life.

