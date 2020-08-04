Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Troll Alleging He Got Paid For Advertisement; Says Never Endorsed Amul

Amul's Doole Welcoming Big B Home

A troll left a comment on the post and said that the veteran actor could have been paid for the ad. The comment in Hindi read, "Kam se kam muft mein toh amulya nahin banen honge... tay rakam li hogi. Saal dar saal badhi hogi (In the process of making you invaluable, they must have given you a fair amount of money, which must have grown with each passing year)."

Big B's Response

Soon afterwards, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared screen grab of the comment. He replied to the troll clarifying that he had never endorsed the brand. He too replied in Hindi, "Bahut badi galat faimi mein chal rahen hain aap, miyan. Jab sach na maloom ho toh aapne swachh mukh ko swachh rakhiye. Na toh main Amul ko endorse karta hoon aur na kabhi kiya hain. Teer chalaane se pehle soch samajh lena chahiye, nahin toh woh aap pe hi aakar geerenge, jaise ki abb hua hai. Teer ki jagah jo mahawraa iss vishaye par woh kisi aur padaarth ka varnan karta hai. Meri sabhya parvarish ne mujhe uss ka varnan karne se rokk diya." (You have been living with an impression that is entirely wrong. It is always healthy to think before you speak and keep one's thoughts clean. I do not endorse Amul and have never done so in the past. Before you shoot an arrow, watch out, because it might land on you, like it has in this case. In fact, in place of an arrow, there is an idiom that comes to my mind which describes another thing, which, my civilised upbringing prevents me from using.)

Abhishek Bachchan Is Still Recovering From COVID-19

While Amitabh Bachchan tested negative on August 2, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan is still COVID-19 positive and in isolation at the hospital. The father-son duo were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive on July 11.