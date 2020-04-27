Amitabh Bachchan Slammed For His 'COVID-19 Bat Joke; Netizens Call Him Out For Maligning Wildlife

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be quite active on social media. The superstar often keeps sharing funny posts and motivational videos to entertain his fans. However, Big B's recent joke about the Novel Coronavirus pandemic rubbed netizens the wrong way. The actor got slammed as the netizens felt his tweet was 'not in good taste'.

Sharing about how a bat broke into his residence, Jalsa and how COVID-19 doesn't seem to stop following him, Sr Bachchan tweeted, "T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. badi mushkil se use bahar nikala .. Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!!"(sic)

T 3510 - Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. 😯😯

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

However, Big B's joke fell completely flat and fans expressed their disappointment over his tweet.

A Twitter user wrote, "Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don't have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it."

Another fan commented, "We understand that you have a bit of humour in your tweet. But not all your followers will be able to understand that. We keep hearing that people have started to vilify this animal& some stray incidents of violent acts have already been reported.We already have enough to deal."

"Mr Bachhan, the disfavour you've just done to Bat conservation with this utterly uniformed tweet of yours, is extremely unfortunate. Pls dont make it harder than it already is for the conservationists working tirelessly to preserve our wildlife. Ashwika (wildlife filmmaker)," commented a netizen.

Another comment read, "I doubt if you will ever read this, but in the off chance you do, I urge you to not malign wildlife, especially during this unprecedented crisis. Coronavirus won't spread from bats. Our stupidity and disrespect of Nature will. Pl don't spread hate."

In recent times, Big B got trolled on many instances for his 'controversial' tweets pertaining to COVID-19. The actor hit the news for the wrong reasons when he retweeted a picture, which claimed to be a satellite photo of India during 9 minutes at 9pm activity. The netizens slammed him for sharing "fake WhatsApp forward". Before that, the superstar received flak after he said that homeopathy may cure the Novel Coronavirus, in a tweet.

(All social media posts are unedited)

Amitabh Bachchan Concerned About His Eyesight; Reveals He Almost Believed 'Blindness Is On It's Way'

South African Care Facility Supported By Amitabh Bachchan In COVID-19 Controversy