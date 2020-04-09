On Wife Jaya's 72nd Birthday, Amitabh Bachchan Starts Distribution Of 2000 Food Packets In Mumbai!

Even though Amitabh Bachchan is not together with his wife, Jaya Bachchan on her 72nd birthday, the megastar started the day on a beautiful note. Through his blog, Big B informed his fans that from today, the process of food distribution started and 2000 food packets are being given away in various part of Mumbai as the city fights the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Bachchan wrote, "2000 packets of food are being given each day for lunch and dinner at various locations over the city.. and the larger bags of a monthly provision about 3000 bags, which would take care of at 12,000 mouths is in process." (sic)

"The process has its problems .. the lockdown has now made it illegal to step out of the house and living areas .. so even though I have been able to get the bags ready its transportation causes problems .." (sic)

While giving a detailed information about the food distribution, Big B wrote, "Even where the daily food is being distributed I have insisted that proper lines are formed keeping distances from one another. The volunteers, thank the Lord are working tirelessly in extreme conditions to make sure of its proper functioning.. It is a tough task, But, what can be done.. the cues are large and with each passing day are getting bigger and bigger.." (sic)

The Badla actor also revealed that the people in locations- Haji Ali dargah, the Mahim dargah, the Babulnath temple, the slum in Bandra and a few other slums in the interior north of the city, will benefit the most from the initiative.

"We try to provide .. but getting the provision to reach the needy is an exercise! Something will work out I hope and pray .. I get a video and pictures of all the procedures happening each hour so I can give instructions .. which is a great help .. and of course the team that works day and night is incredibly diligent," asserted Big B.