    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out For The First Time Post COVID-19 Recovery; Plants Sapling In Mom's Memory

      By
      |

      Actor Amitabh Bachchan got discharged from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19 and is now back home. Recently, the veteran superstar stepped out for the first time post recovery and planted a sapling in memory of his late mother, Teji Bachchan.

      Later, he took to his Instagram page to share some pictures from his outing. The Brahmastra actor revealed when he bought his first house Prateeksha in Mumbai in 1976, his mother planted a Gulmohar tree there. However, the tree was uprooted in the recent storm. Now, he has planted a new Gulmohar sapling at the exact same spot in the honour of his late mother's memory.

      Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Gesture For His Late Mother

      Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Gesture For His Late Mother

      Amitabh shared a collage of pictures and captioned them as, "This large ‘gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother's birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot!"

      Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The Law Of Nature

      Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The Law Of Nature

      In his caption, the superstar also quoted a poem by his father, famous Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan which read, "Jo basey hain ve ujadte hain, prakruti ke jad niyam se, par kisi ujde hue ko, phir basaana kab manaa hai? Hain andheri raat par diya jalaana kab manaa hai?"

      Big B Recalls How His Mother Loved Plants And Gardens

      Big B Recalls How His Mother Loved Plants And Gardens

      The actor wrote in his blog, "Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence to she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite."

      Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Favourite Flowers

      Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Favourite Flowers

      He continued in his blog, "Mine have always been the ‘mogra' and the ‘parijat' and the ‘raat ki raani' which gave the most soft gentle fragrance through out the night, particularly in the Delhi winters .. the ‘parijaat' with the orange stems and beautiful white blossoms were always a delight for me .. in the early hours of the morning they would lie on the floor of the drive way .. gentle soft .. to be picked up with utmost most care and threaded together to form a necklace as an offering in the temple for the God's .."

      Big B Says His Mother Was Known For Her Saris And Fragrance Of The Flowers She Would Adore Herself With

      Big B Says His Mother Was Known For Her Saris And Fragrance Of The Flowers She Would Adore Herself With

      As a maiden, Amitabh's mother briefly taught in a college in erstwhile Punjab before Partition. Speaking about those times, the actor wrote, "Much before her marriage to my Father, Ma had for a while taught in a prominent College in erstwhile Punjab, before partition .. and the students of her class would wait in the corridor .. waiting for her to pass by so they could admire the sari she was wearing and to savour the whiff of her fragrance as she walked by ... the ‘essence and uniqueness' of Ma."

      Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wants His Well-Wishers To Be Greeted With The Fragrance Of Sweet-Smelling Flowers

      Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wants His Well-Wishers To Be Greeted With The Fragrance Of Sweet-Smelling Flowers

      "I am rebuilding them again at Prateeksha .. and perhaps if space permits at Jalsa .. hopefully, near the gate so that when the Sunday well wishers come these sweet smelling perfumed flowers would greet them," the actor shared on his blog.

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Job Offer From Fan After Actor Expresses Concern About Finding Work

      ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Everyone To Stay Away From These Kinds Of People In His Post From The Hospital

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan bollywood
      Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X