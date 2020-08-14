Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out For The First Time Post COVID-19 Recovery; Plants Sapling In Mom's Memory

Amitabh Bachchan's Sweet Gesture For His Late Mother

Amitabh shared a collage of pictures and captioned them as, "This large ‘gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother's birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot!"

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The Law Of Nature

In his caption, the superstar also quoted a poem by his father, famous Hindi poet Harivanshrai Bachchan which read, "Jo basey hain ve ujadte hain, prakruti ke jad niyam se, par kisi ujde hue ko, phir basaana kab manaa hai? Hain andheri raat par diya jalaana kab manaa hai?"

Big B Recalls How His Mother Loved Plants And Gardens

The actor wrote in his blog, "Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence to she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite."

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Favourite Flowers

He continued in his blog, "Mine have always been the ‘mogra' and the ‘parijat' and the ‘raat ki raani' which gave the most soft gentle fragrance through out the night, particularly in the Delhi winters .. the ‘parijaat' with the orange stems and beautiful white blossoms were always a delight for me .. in the early hours of the morning they would lie on the floor of the drive way .. gentle soft .. to be picked up with utmost most care and threaded together to form a necklace as an offering in the temple for the God's .."

Big B Says His Mother Was Known For Her Saris And Fragrance Of The Flowers She Would Adore Herself With

As a maiden, Amitabh's mother briefly taught in a college in erstwhile Punjab before Partition. Speaking about those times, the actor wrote, "Much before her marriage to my Father, Ma had for a while taught in a prominent College in erstwhile Punjab, before partition .. and the students of her class would wait in the corridor .. waiting for her to pass by so they could admire the sari she was wearing and to savour the whiff of her fragrance as she walked by ... the ‘essence and uniqueness' of Ma."

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Wants His Well-Wishers To Be Greeted With The Fragrance Of Sweet-Smelling Flowers

"I am rebuilding them again at Prateeksha .. and perhaps if space permits at Jalsa .. hopefully, near the gate so that when the Sunday well wishers come these sweet smelling perfumed flowers would greet them," the actor shared on his blog.