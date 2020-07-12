    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Others Wish A Speedy Recovery!

      Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (July 11, 2020), and is currently shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The senior actor revealed the news himself through his official Twitter page, recently. Following Amitabh Bachchan, his son, the popular actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for COVID-19.

      The news came out as a great shock for both the industry members and fans of both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, who took to their social media pages to wish the father-son duo a speedy recovery. Here is how the South film industry bigwigs including Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, wished the duo.

      Chiranjeevi, the Telugu megastar who has shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy took to his official Twitter page to wish the senior actor a speedy recovery. 'All our best wishes and hearty prayers are with you Amit ji! @SrBachchan Get well Soon!', wrote Chiranjeevi.

      Mohanlal and Mammotty, the Malayalam superstars commented on Amitabh Bachchan's post in which he announced testing positive for COVID-19. 'Dear Sir, Praying for speedy recovery', wrote Mohanlal. Mammootty, on the other hand, wrote 'Get well soon sir'.

      Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar commented on Big B's post, 'Get well soon sir ! Wishing you a speedy recovery...'

      Dulquer Salmaan, The Zoya Factor actor wished both Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery, by commenting on their Twitter posts.

      Dhanush, the popular Tamil actor who has shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the popular movie Shamitabh, commented 'Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery' on the senior actor's post.

